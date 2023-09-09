After participating in Expedition Robinson Défano Holwijn knows better than anyone how to react in situations where survival comes first – you would say. Continue in the new program The biohack project by having himself buried alive and abseiling from the Maassilo, among other things, he still added a little extra.

In the new KRO-NCRV program The biohack project teach presenter Lize Korpershoek (38), actor Rick Paul van Mulligen (41), actress Monic Hendrickx (56), short tracker Sjinkie Knegt (34) and YouTuber/rapper Défano Holwijn (31) how to better control their body and mind . Under the guidance of ex-Olympic rower and biohacker Govert Viergever, they take on extreme challenges. Viergever provides their tools and techniques for ‘better stress management, focus and relaxation’.

The assignments are exciting in a different way for each participation. For example, many participants became claustrophobic at the thought of being buried alive, but Holwijn was particularly concerned about the fact that he was getting very bored for an hour underground. “You lie there alone in the dark for a long time. What the hell are you going to do with that time? I thought. But in the end, time passed very quickly.” See also Russian attacks leave more than 30 people injured in Ukraine

Scary

That does not immediately mean that Holwijn got through every assignment with two fingers in his nose. Abseiling from the Maassilo in Rotterdam in particular took a lot of courage. “We had to descend in reverse, with our faces to the ground,” he explains. But that wasn’t exactly the most exciting part. It was mainly in the first step away from the building, where you ‘stand’ horizontally with your feet against the wall. “That was terrifying. In the end it took me about five tries to push myself that far to descend.”

Holwijn has carried out all the tests, but whether he has passed them successfully remains to be seen. ,,In any case, I found out that you really don’t have to be a huge daredevil to do extreme things,” he explains. Holwijn hopes that the program will give people that extra push to do what they were previously afraid of. ,,I am now much more aware of my mental and physical condition, and it is much better than I ever imagined.” . See also NATO | Speaker of the Swedish Parliament on Erdoğan's statement: "No place in a democratic society"

The biohack project can be seen weekly from Monday 11 September at 8.30 pm at KRO-NCRV on NPO 1.

The Biohack Project (from left to right) Rick Paul van Mulligen, Monic Hendrickx, Sjinkie Knegt, Lize Korpershoek, Défano Holwijn, Govert Viergever © KRO-NCRV



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: