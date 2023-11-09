On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for November 9.

Aries

The universe will help you achieve your goals, work hard and forget about the past. If you have no interest in someone, make things clear and stay away from forbidden relationships or you will get into trouble and even the people you love could get hurt. If you are looking for a partner, people with the signs Leo, Taurus and Aquarius may be ideal. Take care of accidents and bad energy.

Taurus

The abundance and stability you have been working for will soon arrive. Give yourselves your place and do not look for those who have not shown interest in you if you do not want to get hurt again. Soon you could take a trip that will bring you a lot of happiness. Do not let yourself be overcome by other people’s negativity, trust in yourself, otherwise you could get involved in problems that do not concern you. They will find out gossip that will put them in a bad mood.

Gemini

Take advantage of this moment to resolve the problems that have arisen through communication. You will feel a little confused, because you will not know if the person you like is interested in you or not. Look back to remember where you are going and not fall into old mistakes. In love it is time to formalize a relationship, but don’t put your hands in the fire for anyone.

Cancer

It is time to heal wounds and get closer to the people you love. They will feel reflective and confused because they don’t know what they want, but soon they will find themselves. Don’t trust everything they tell you and don’t speak unless they ask you to. Do not act on impulse and be careful where you walk, as you could have falls and bumps.

Leo

They are very intense people and have a complicated mood that sometimes leads them to feel sad, but do not forget that it is in their hands to achieve their dreams. This weekend you will probably have the opportunity to take a trip or go out to a meeting with your friends to relax. A person and a project they have in mind will keep them awake at night.

Virgo

Don’t be afraid of what’s coming, life is constantly changing. Don’t let anyone get in the way of your plans. They will be in a very fertile stage, so if you don’t want to get pregnant, take good care of yourself. Do not despair because you do not get what you are looking for, eliminate from your life what is holding you back. If you have to make payments, pay close attention, as you could make mistakes. Be careful what comes out of your mouth, what you say will come back to you.

Pound

Very special people will come into your life, pay attention so you don’t miss opportunities. Stop thinking about the past, if that person doesn’t want to formalize things with you, don’t waste your time. They will receive news that will leave them very calm. Be careful with what they say, their sincerity could get them into trouble, it is best that they learn to save information and only use it when necessary.

Scorpion

Take care of your health because you could experience muscle pain. A person will arrive who will help them a lot to overcome their past. You may feel the desire to look for someone who left your life, if you think that will help you move forward, if not, don’t waste your time. Remember that nothing will fall to you from the sky, work and be responsible if you don’t want work to accumulate. Visualize what kind of partner you want in your life and life will give it to you.

Sagittarius

Get out of your comfort zone and dare to seek new adventures. If your partner no longer makes you happy, it is better to say goodbye. They could be dissatisfied with a situation at work or family, don’t be afraid to express it. Don’t trust just anyone and learn to detect people who only want to harm you and will waste your time. Beware of envy from neighbors.

Capricorn

Be patient and little by little you will see your dreams come true. Don’t let your friends manipulate you. If you have a positive mind it will be easier for you to achieve your goals, but don’t fall into gossip. Take care of your health and don’t overeat. Don’t give your heart away so easily. If you are in a relationship, your love will be tested because of a third person or you might start to drift apart over issues that will make you uncomfortable.

Aquarium

They may feel a little sad, but they will learn their lesson and wake up with more courage. Don’t get into conversations that don’t belong to you because they could end up in an argument. They will discover the truth about a person they trusted, don’t give it so much importance, life will accommodate everything. If you are not interested in the person you have been dating, do not continue to get your hopes up and walk away.

Pisces

In their hearts are the answers they are looking for, but they must define what they want so that they can remove from their lives what is not allowing them to be happy. Don’t neglect your dreams for other people. If your partner is asking for your attention, do not neglect it, because a third person could get involved. Take care of your health, on the weekend you could get a sore throat.