To achieve success in lifeto succeed in business, there is no other way than work and perseverance, stand up and fight every day with dedication and care, not give up, that is the key.

And with that philosophy is that many people have managed to develop large companies that were born from nothing, and today their names and surnames appear as an important part of the development of the towns.

We told them on some occasion that don Juan Lee Fong, who later changed his last name to Leyarrived in Mazatlán from China, as a stowaway on a ship in 1911, because of a scolding from his father, his uncle Quintín Ley and Sixto Pang put him up, who put him to sell coal house by house.

In the end, he learned the trade of a merchant, and gave life to what is organization “Law”a very interesting story, with the name of a surname.

Walmartthe global supermarket chain that we all know, like samswas founded in 1962 by Samuel Moore Walton In Arkansas, United States, this man could not find a job anywhere, and he started selling milk on the streets and magazine subscriptions, as well as a waiter in a restaurant, in exchange for food.

The LTH batteries were invented by Luis Terrazas Hernandezoriginally from Chihuahua but based in Monterrey, an electrical engineer by trade, who, by combining lead and acid, managed to change the cran of the crank for a power source to start the engine… His slogan was: “Always full”, and later : “The soul of your car”.

Names and surnames, which today are brands, how do you see it?… What a hard blow!…