During the Ubisoft Forward Live conference, Ubisoft revealed information about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed games: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a homage to the series and a particularly special tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed. Set in 9th-century Baghdad at the height of its Golden Age, Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a narrative-driven experience with a modern take on the franchise’s signature parkour, stealth and assassination gameplay elements for over fifteen years. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Developed by Ubisoft Red Storm and due for release in 2023, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is the first Virtual Reality title of the franchise, which will allow you to embody the master assassins of different episodes and physically perform their actions in a complete game. The game will be available on the Meta Quest platform, which includes Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro. Characters featured in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR include Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Renaissance Italy, Kassandra in Ancient Greece and Connor in Colonial America, in an all-new story built from the ground up for Virtual Reality. Each environment features 360-degree navigation, allowing you to climb and parkour freely while talking to civilians and historical figures, who react to your VR actions.

Ubisoft also revealed its partnership with Level Infinite, which will release Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade on smartphones. The game is an open-world set in ancient China in the third century BC, featuring the classic gameplay elements of Assassin’s Creed: exploration, parkour, combat and assassination. For the first time in the franchise, you can customize your character’s appearance. Player feedback will be collected through various beta phases, the first of which will begin this summer: it is now possible to register at this link.