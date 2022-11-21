HS Turku | Terho eats a 2.5 euro lunch every day – The number of visitors exploded

In Turku’s A-guild’s activity center Pääsky, food bags are distributed and breakfast and lunch are made from waste donations. In the last four years, the number of people in need of help has doubled.

“Well, let’s say I saw that when I’m lonely, this place has been very important.”

This is what a 76-year-old Turku resident says Acorn. He goes to Turku A-guild’s activity center Pääsky almost every day. He normally comes at nine in the morning for breakfast. Lunch is served at noon.

“I’m leaving in the afternoon,” says Terho.

He has been going to Pääsky for four or five years. He first came to Pääsky to eat with a friend. Nowadays, he is “almost always here”.

“I’m a widow, so it’s a little bit that I miss company. What is going on alone at home.”

Terho visits Pääsky almost every day.

The activity center Pääsky, located in Turku’s Pääskyvuori, offers breakfast and lunch on weekdays. The food is made from store waste donations. At the moment, breakfast costs one euro, lunch costs 2.50 for members and three euros for others. From the turn of the year, food is offered only to members.

Terho has just eaten lunch, this time there was pork steak. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, food bags are distributed in Pääsky. Apparently, Terho doesn’t always take the grocery bag, but “for the most part”.

HS does not use Terho’s full name due to the sensitivity of his situation.

Association executive director Janina Rosten says that congregations usually distribute food aid free of charge. In Action Center Pääsky, only members can pick up grocery bags. The decision has been made in time to cover logistical costs and other expenses. This year, for the price of 30 euros, you have received membership and weekly food assistance.

Rosten says that although food aid is a visible part of their activities, the association exists because of substance abuse work.

“The entire national A-club activity started here in Turku 60 years ago. It all started with one peer group.”

According to him, today’s activities are versatile, but peer-to-peer activities are still at the heart of everything. The association has four different addiction groups every week. In addition, the association organizes craft and handicraft clubs, excursions and alcohol-free evenings. At evening parties, you can for example play billiards or sing karaoke.

For example, you can play games in the activity center.

The Turku A-guild has a total of around 800 members. According to Rosten, about one third of the members are actual drug addicts. The rest are other people in need of help. Anyone can become a member.

“There are long-term unemployed, community workers, lonely people, widows. In a way, the entire spectrum of society, perhaps with the exception of the CEOs, can be found in our activities. The perspective of preventing marginalization is just as strongly present here as the substance abuse itself.”

About 400 food aid applicants visit Päsky every week. Four years ago, there were less than 200 of them.

“Corona actually changed that,” says Rosten.

The number of members of the association has remained approximately the same for the past few years, but nowadays more and more members come to pick up a bag of food. However, according to Rosten, the membership has changed during the corona pandemic. Through social work and diaconia work, there have been members who have been given a payment commitment for membership.

Food assistant manager Jaana Eloranta tells you that the amount of food in the bag has decreased. In 2018, a total of about 440,000 kilos of wasted food donations came. This year, around 235,000 kilos of donated food have been received, i.e. the amount has almost halved. According to Rosten, the war in Ukraine has also had a big impact, as there have been more people needing help with the war.

Lunch food let’s decide when we know what the ingredients are. For example, according to Eloranta, you need 8–10 kilos of meat for lunch. You also have to buy ingredients for the dishes.

“Mainly spices and sometimes flour,” says Eloranta.

A lot of potato dishes are made in Svalsky.

“At some point in the autumn, the potato is really under a rock, I’ve had to buy it in many autumns,” says Eloranta.

According to Eloranta, those who have lunch are usually older people, over 60 years old, and they like potatoes. Simple home-cooked dishes, such as meatballs with mousse, are popular in Pääsky. Thursdays are soup day. You can also buy lunch food to take home.

In the freezer, you can see ham, kebab, minced meat and chicken, among other things.

Donations come from K-stores and Lidl.

There are 29 K stores and 11 Lidl. From K-stores you get an expiry date loss, from Lidl you get a best before loss. Most of the basic food comes from K stores. Lidl mainly sells delicacies and detergents.

According to Eloranta, the largest donation is bread. According to Rosten, new products that are strange to consumers, such as cricket sausages, often end up in waste. Vegan products are also available as a donation.

Päsky makes grocery bags for people who eat vegetarian food, vegans and people who follow a pork-free diet.

Jaana Eloranta presented the contents of the grocery bag. The bag usually contains bread, meat or vegetable protein products, sausage, ready meals, dairy products, fruit, vegetables and a bun.

Pääsky’s van may drive up to 200–300 kilometers around the Turku region during the day in search of donations. Eloranta states that, at these gasoline prices, it is quite a heavy financial burden.

The food comes frozen.

“In other words, the food has had its last sell-by date, and the store has put it in their freezer. This is in accordance with the rules of the Food Agency. The food comes to us frozen, and we put it in our own freezer or share it.”

Food is picked up from shops with Pääsky’s van.

In the association has two paid employees. In addition to that, the group includes wage earners, work probationers, community service providers and volunteers. For example, Eloranta is one of the volunteers.

According to Eloranta, many regular visitors have become, if not friends, then at least semi-acquaintances.

“We talk about quite a lot of very personal things here. They talk about their grandchildren and everything like that.”

Eloranta says he will notice if one of the regulars doesn’t show up as usual. Then he starts to wonder if someone is in trouble.

Terho says that he has enjoyed staying at the activity center Pääsky.

According to regular visitor Terho, in Pääsky you will be able to chat with others in all kinds of ways.

“Yes, you hear a lot of things here, completely personal, but they all stay here. Don’t tell anyone else about them. They are here, what we are talking about, and that is clear.”

