President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should pursue a multi-vector policy

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that, given the current situation, the country should pursue a multi-vector policy. His words lead TASS.

In addition, according to Tokayev, in the future a law will be adopted that will allow illegally exported funds from Kazakhstan. In addition, the government will continue to work, and there will be a separate statement on the parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

On November 20, extraordinary presidential elections are held in Kazakhstan. Tokayev called on the citizens of the republic to elect a “hired manager” in the presidential elections. According to him, the election results will determine the development of Kazakhstan for the next seven years.