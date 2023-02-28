About a third of a person’s life is spent sleeping, and the importance of this physiological process for health cannot be overestimated. Sergey Khomyakov, doctor of medical sciences, chief physician of INVITRO-Moscow, told Izvestia on February 28 how to properly organize sleep in order to feel rested in the morning.

So, first of all, the specialist recommended that the bedroom be well ventilated. The optimum temperature is +20 … +21 degrees, humidity – about 50%.

“Windows should have blackout curtains that completely block out the light. You need to sleep in complete darkness – this way the maximum secretion of the sleep hormone melatonin is achieved. The bedroom should be well isolated from sounds – it is desirable to sleep in complete silence. The bed should be spacious, the mattress should be of medium hardness or hard,” the doctor said.

He also drew attention to the need to choose the right bed linen. It is recommended to give preference to natural or modern high-quality synthetic materials, whose characteristics are close to natural fabrics. At the same time, pillows and blankets should be made of modern synthetic materials, since parasites often start in natural ones, and they are also more difficult to wash.

“When choosing a pillow size, be guided by your physique. A pillow that is too firm will create the effect of pressure on the muscles of the neck, and too low or high will not support the neck and head in a comfortable position – in any of these cases, muscle clamping, headache and pain in the cervical region can occur, ”Khomyakov warned.

It is also believed that a heavy blanket contributes to healthy sleep – it is believed that it provides tactile sensations that contribute to the production of pleasure hormones and suppress the production of stress hormones.

“This is not a new invention, but it is not well understood. It’s probably worth a try to see if it’s right for you. At the same time, there are contraindications for the use of a heavy blanket: age up to 3 years, apnea (suspension of breathing during sleep) and asthma, ”the doctor noted.

As Khomyakov clarified, earplugs do not pose a danger in case of occasional use, however, with daily use, there is a risk of disturbing the release of earwax and the formation of ear plugs. It also increases the risk of skin infections of the external auditory canal, as earwax is produced to protect against inflammation.

On February 1, doctor Tatyana Surnenkova spoke about the negative impact of a smartphone on sleep. According to her, the risk of poor sleep is seven times higher in people who spend more than an hour on their smartphone before falling asleep.