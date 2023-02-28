Many truths will come to light in “Invincible Love”. Find out the time and where to see the sixth chapter of the soap opera here Televisa-Univision.

The plot of “invincible love” gets complicated. In his sixth chapter, Ramses will look for Leona and assure her that he already knows everything about her. Thus, he exposes a web of lies and more reasons to end the family forever.

Below we share everything you need to know about the episode’s release so you don’t miss the outcome.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 6 of “Invincible love”

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” has been broadcast on Las Estrellas, from Monday to Friday, since it premiered on February 20, 2023, replacing “Cabo”.

What time do the episodes come out?

The hit soap opera Televisa-Univision will have a total of 70 episodes. Each of them is broadcast in primetime at 9.30 p.m.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

"Invincible Love" stars Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera.

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

Who’s who in “Invincible Love”?