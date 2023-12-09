Expert Glinka said that to burn fat you should exercise before 10 am

Kira Glinka, an expert at the Center for Molecular Diagnostics CMD Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, named the ideal time for different types of training. Her words lead Men Today.

Glinka said that after waking up, you can go for a run, do light exercises or swim in the pool. She drew attention to the fact that before 10 am is the best time for fat-burning activities, since glycogen reserves in the body at this moment are low and it is fat tissue that will be burned.

In the period before 12 noon, the body produces the most adrenaline, so it is worth doing exercises for endurance and concentration. It is noted that strength exercises and muscle gain are best left for the day and early evening. It is recommended to do yoga or stretching before bed.

Scientists from the University of Arizona and Franklin Pierce University (USA) have named the best time to exercise for weight loss. The experiment revealed that weight loss was most effective in subjects who played sports between seven and nine o’clock in the morning.