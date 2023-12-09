You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Reference image.
Reference image.
More than 60 people were sent to hospitals to be treated following the unfortunate incident.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Four patients died, two are intoxicated and about 200 people had to be evacuated after the fire that broke out overnight in the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital in Tivoli, a few kilometers from Rome, and which has left the center heavily damaged.
The victims are two men aged 76 and 86 and a woman aged 84, while the body of another 86-year-old woman was also found, but the causes of death are being verified because she could have died shortly before the fire, firefighters reported.
Two other people had to be hospitalized when intoxicated by smoke
According to first impressions, the fire started in the back of the hospital and spread to the floor where the outpatient clinic is located and from there it would have reached the emergency rooms and intensive care rooms.
After an initial inspection, firefighters reconstructed that the fire originated from special waste and smoke invaded the hospital. from the 3rd floor to the last.
All the hospital staff and about 130 patients had to be evacuated during the night, including several children and newborns, and the less serious patients were momentarily transferred to a sports pavilion in the area and the serious patients to nearby hospitals.
Total 69 patients were transferred to various hospitals in Rome and its province and 23 ambulances were used and two medical units were also installed on site to care for the patients.
The Tivoli Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation after the fire and an autopsy will be performed on the bodies of the victims to determine the causes of death.
EFE
More news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dead #evacuated #hospital #fire #Tivoli #Rome
Leave a Reply