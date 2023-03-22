The IOC will discuss the participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments on March 28

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will discuss the participation of Russian athletes in tournaments. This is reported TASS.

The meeting will be held from 28 to 30 March. At it, the IOC will discuss the conclusions drawn from consultations with members of the organization, National Olympic Committees, International Federations and representatives of athletes on the issues of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

On March 11, the Guardian reported that the UK authorities had asked major sponsors of the Olympic Games to put pressure on the IOC to prevent Russian athletes from competing. It was noted that London turned to Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa.

On January 25, the IOC announced that it was considering the possibility of individual admission to competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It was noted that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules will be able to get permission to compete in international tournaments.