In the universe of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are thousands of ways to upgrade and to continue on our journey, but according to legends there are particular objects that will help you achieve immortality. We are talking about the shells of Golden Cicada, and within this title you’ll find them galore. These objects are collectibles that are of great interest to a hermit who has decided to isolate himself in the highest tower of the hidden village. Once you have recovered them, you can bring them back to your nice friend, who in return will give you a tablet, useful for earning the trophy Erudite.

In this guide, we will explain what the twenty-one locations where you will find the shells of Cicala Dorata, to complete your collection and take another step towards platinum.

Where to find Golden Cicada Shells

You’ll have to do quite a tour to find all the shells to bring back to the hermit, but this could be an excellent opportunity to further explore the world of Wo Long.

Here are the twenty-one locations where you will find these collectibles:

Two Brave Heroes: After the boss fight with Zhuyan, head towards the cliffs to a building you can enter. Once you exit, turn right and you will find a platform that you can climb up to reach the roof. Go straight until you are forced to turn left: there you will find the shell. The Valley of Weeping Ghosts: After defeating the Changgui and reclaiming the flag, head back and up the mountain. You will see a sorcerer ahead of you, over the chasm. Cross the bridge and drop down the hole you will find on the second bridge. And here is the shell! The Demon Fort of Heaven Yellow: here you will find the shell in the village, to be precise on a roof not far from the ladder that serves as a shortcut. In search of the Immortal Sorcerer: once you enter the red cave, climb up one of the branches and, by jumping, reach the point where the shell is. The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch 1#: Go to the lighted point of the bridge. From here head downstairs using the stairs. Take out the two Huoshu and enter the cell in the corner. The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch 2#: you will find it above the Battle Flag, in the garden with the ponds. The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass: Start from the Battle Banner in the camp where there is a soldier with an axe. Go right through the side path and reach the battlefield where the Changgui demon is perched on a ledge to your left. Don’t be afraid to crash and let yourself fall into the abyss. You will find it at the bottom. Centuries of glory gone up in smoke #1: From the second Battle Banner, go left and enter the narrow street with a soldier and an archer. As soon as you see the soldier, immediately turn left and walk past the fire. Centuries of glory gone up in smoke #2: Drop down a hole in the wall to reach a signal flag on a small platform over the water. From here, facing the end of the canal, go down to the left and you will find a small alcove and the shell. Darkness on the Hanshui River: At the start of the mission, head right, take out the Shuigui, and then drop off the wreck by falling onto the platform below. The Tyrant’s Final Banquet #1: After being overrun, continue to the second section of the fort. Walk across the rooftops to reach the cicada shell above the gates at the entrance. The Tyrant’s Final Banquet #2: After defeating the Fengxi mini-boss and raising the Battle Flag, reach the area guarded by a Changgui. Climb up to the top and you’ll find him on the roof. The Flames of War burn bright 1#: after hoisting the Battle Flag, continue along the required path until you reach a crossroads. Take a right and then right again until you see a chest. You will find the shell inside. The Flames of War burn bright 2#: In the sewers, reach a room with two Terracotta Soldiers on a platform. They are guarding a chest and the shell is right there. The Way of the Warrior: Starting at the starting Battle Flag, keep going until you reach a broken branch. From this point, drop to the left and make your way through the muddy stream until you reach an area manned by a Zhupolong. Kill him and get the shell from a tree. Lu Bu, the mightiest of men: Once you reach the top of the wall overlooking the fort, drop down and continue up the stairs. After climbing them go right and you will find the shell behind a wooden structure. Behold the Glaive of Justice 1#: Once you reach the misty area, continue along the main path and face a Changgui. Climb up the ladder behind him and cross the bridge. Eventually go right and you will notice a sorcerer. Next to it you will find a small tower that you can climb up. You’ll find the shell on a branch extending from it. Behold the Glaive of Justice 2#: In the underground area, you will find a room with two large terracotta soldiers with a sword guarding the door. Ignore them and scramble up the ledges to the left to reach a raised area with a gap in the floor. You will notice a ladder, use it to go down and you will find the Battle Banner area. Take the shortcut and then go back up to kill the Houshu near the red crystal. The shell is behind the crystal. The decisive battle of Guandu 1#: Go to the giant statues and look beyond the right row. You will find a point to get off and right there is your shell. The Decisive Battle of Guandu 2#: after hoisting the last Battle Flag after the final boss fight, go down to the area below using a branch: at the bottom you will find the shell, just beyond the Shitieshou. Hidden Village on Tianzhushan Mountain: at the foot of the tallest tower is the last shell. Here your great friend is also waiting for you, eager to gain immortality.

If you haven’t already, check out our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review to find out our take on this particular title.