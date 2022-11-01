November is already underway, and that means the list of games available on Xbox GamePass will increase from today. This time we have a quite interesting selectionas well as a couple of new features that are worth mentioning.

Starting today, November 1stthe following games will be added to Xbox Game Pass:

–The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Available today

–The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – Available today

–Ghost Song (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 3

–Soccer Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8

–Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 8

–Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 8

–vampire survivors (Console) – November 10

–Pentiment (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 15

–Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

Without a doubt, a very interesting selection. If you’re still in Halloween fever, the two seasons of The Walking Dead are perfect. With this, Return to Monkey Island it was a Switch exclusive on consoles, and it’s finally coming to other platforms. Finally, Somerville is the next game from the creator of Limbo and Insideso it is well worth giving it a try.

Editor’s Note:

Although the selection of this occasion does not have big names, it does have a series of worthwhile experiences, and users of this service should not miss out. I can’t wait to give Somerville a try.

Via: Xbox