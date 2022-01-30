Soviet and Russian film actor and director Viktor Merezhko died from complications of the coronavirus. About this in an interviewKomsomolskaya Pravda”said the daughter of the artist Maria.

According to her, the director fell ill in December and did not tolerate the disease well. On CT scan on January 10, it turned out that one lung of Viktor Merezhko was 90 percent affected, and the second – 95 percent. After that, he was placed in intensive care.

Maria noted that doctors in St. Petersburg were able to stabilize the artist’s condition and clear his lungs up to 65 percent. However, later the director had complications, his leg was taken away. Doctors performed an operation under anesthesia, during which they found “some kind of blood clot.” A week later, Merezhko died.

Earlier, on January 30, it became known that in Moscow, at the age of 85, the famous actor Leonid Kuravlev died after a long illness. It was also reported about the death of the Soviet director and animator Maya Buzinova, who worked on the creation of Cheburashka.