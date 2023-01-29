In 2023, due to the uncertain situation in the world, it has become especially important for investors to receive guarantees of safety, profitability and return on invested capital. There are a number of investment instruments, mainly related to real estate, that can give them, Alexander Stekolnikov, a member of the Opora Rossii digital economy committee, the founder of the investment club, told Izvestia about them.

First, these are loans secured by liquid residential and commercial real estate in Moscow and the Moscow region, he said. The investment threshold starts from 5 million rubles and gives a guaranteed yield under a loan agreement from 24 to 36% per annum, Stekolnikov explained.

“Today, this is one of the few instruments on the market that provide a guaranteed passive monthly income,” the expert noted.

Secondly, the purchase of land plots in the Moscow region at a discount – for redevelopment and resale in the concept of a finished cottage village, he said.

According to the expert, the investment threshold starts from 20 million rubles and gives an estimated return of 40 to 60% per annum over a period of 3 to 5 years.

“The main task with this option is to choose a good location, legally competent development of the site and further correct advertising campaign for the sale of sites,” Stekolnikov added.

Third, the purchase of apartments at a discount of 15 to 25% for the purpose of resale or repair and resale, he said. The investment threshold starts from 10 million rubles and gives an estimated yield of 25 to 40% per annum, the expert said.

“The apartment market as a whole is now in a landing, so it is very important to correctly evaluate an apartment and buy at a discount from the current market, and not from the seller’s assessment,” he advised.

Also, according to the expert, one can invest in the purchase of street retail commercial real estate with a payback of 5-6 years. The investment threshold starts from 30 million rubles and gives an estimated yield of 10 to 20% per annum, Stekolnikov said.

“You can pay attention to the market of individual housing construction, in particular, the construction of houses in cottage settlements. The investment threshold starts from 10 million rubles and gives an estimated yield of 30 to 40% per annum,” the specialist said.

Now cottage villages are actively developing, the expert explained.

On January 25, it was reported that in 2022 in Moscow, the dynamics of transactions in the primary housing market was the worst since 2015. Metrium analysts came to this conclusion after studying the final data of the Rosreestr of Moscow on the housing market in the capital.