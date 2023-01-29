Mexico.- With the victory of The Cañeros of Los Mochis in the Grand Final of the Pacific Mexican Arc League (LAMP) has defined the team that will represent Mexico in the Caribbean Series 2023 that will take place in the month of February in Venezuela.

The team of Jose Angel Moreno Lovera will have the opportunity to play in the Caribbean against the teams of Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Curacao. Mexico will have the base of the Cañeros team and some reinforcements from some teams to be able to give a great push to the good moment.

Cañeros will have very little rest time because they will have to report in the following days to be ready in Venezuela. According to the team’s itinerary, this weekend the official list of those who will travel will be given, and they will take flight next Monday to start playing on February 2 until the 10th of the same month.

classified teams

Los Mochis cane growers (Mexico)

Cowboys from Monteria (Colombia)

Farmers (Cuba)

Wildats KJ74 (Curacao)

Federales of Chiriquí (Panama)

Indians of Maryaguez (Puerto Rico)

Tigres de Licey (Dominican Republic)

Lions of Caracas / Sharks of La Guaira (Venezuela)

Mexico in the Caribbean Series has achieved 9 titles in the history of the tournament, achieved in the 1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016 editions.