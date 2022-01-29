They follow you, and you don’t know what to do. Having a cool head to be able to warn can save your life. Both on foot and in the car. And it has been the National Police that has given the basic advice to protect us.

The first, realize that they are following us. And it’s not always easy. If you’re looking at your mobile, or singing, listening to music, you’re not going to notice. Or maybe you are talking to someone next to you and you are not aware. Driving can be even more complex, because you are aware of the traffic and you do not know that you can become part of someone’s ‘game’.

What the Police say you should do if you are being followed

There is an application of the Police and the Civil Guard, AlertCops, which is very simple to use, and not only does it share your location in real time with the State security forces and bodies, but you can also notify what is happening to you in two clicks. You can access a chat, you can call, and you can even share with a person you trust, called a ‘guardian’, where you are and your route.

If you go by car, It is advisable to go directly to a police station, where they can help you. It wouldn’t be the first time you’ve been part of someone’s game and you don’t know it. Therefore, if you notice, do not stop, and continue towards a police station. Always, honk your horn, and tell what happened to you, because it can happen to someone else and not be lucky.

if you are walking, and you realize that they are following you, go as soon as possible to an area with more people. If you can’t, notify the police and quickly share your location. If there comes a time when you feel cornered, shout, they usually advise shouting ‘fire’, because everyone would be alerted, but the most important thing is to attract attention and that someone notices and can help you. Entering a store, a hotel to ask for help, even a taxi, where there may be people who can help you, is key.