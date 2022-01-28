Denis Protsenko, Chief Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, in his Telegram-channel called a distinctive feature of the new wave of COVID-19.

According to him, a feature of the new wave of the pandemic with the dominant omicron strain of coronavirus is the increase in the load on the primary outpatient link. “A relatively mild course of the disease, hospital admissions are growing at a less explosive pace, and the bulk of patients are being treated by general practitioners,” the doctor wrote.

Protsenko added that at present attention is paid to the restart of the primary link.

Earlier, doctor Andrei Pozdnyakov named the first symptoms of the omicron strain. According to him, they are a stuffy nose and a runny nose. Also, patients often complain of sore throat.