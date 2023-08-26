It’s still early to think Person 6but Sega and Atlus have already announced one special presentation on the occasion of TGS 2023, set for September 21 and which will be broadcast in livestream, which certainly suggests the series in question or Shin Megami Tensei.

As reported in the announcement tweet, the presentation is expected on 21 September 2023 at 12:00 Italian time (19:00 in Japan), and will be broadcast live through the social channels of the two companies.

We still don’t know what the contents of the presentation are, but in the meantime we mark the date of September 21 as a possible day of great news regarding Atlus and Sega.