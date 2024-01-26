The Director General of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the next ten days, the largest in Europe in southern Ukraine. The IAEA made this known, explaining that Grossi will then continue to Kiev and Moscow to discuss the ''risk of a serious nuclear accident'' which ''remains very real''. Also because military operations are continuing in the region, ''the situation remains extremely fragile,'' she underlined. In any case, Grossi recalled, “the six reactors of the plant have been shut down since mid-2022, five of which in cold shutdown mode and one in hot shutdown mode”.

The latest accident

The most recent accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occurred in early December. On the night between Friday 1 December 2023 and Saturday 2 there was no electricity supply to the plant, controlled since March 2022 by the forces of the Russian Federation, but still managed by Ukrainian technicians. It was the latter who activated the emergency generators and carried out exceptional maneuvers to avoid “catastrophe”, as declared by the energy minister.

“In the occupied power plant, the Ukrainian managers still had to manage the emergency for which they are certainly not responsible – Mario Scaramella, consultant of the Ukrainian State Agency for the Management of National Emergencies which is part of the Ministry of the Interior, told Adnkronos -. It is clear, in fact, that whoever is in military control, emergency management then takes place according to the same protocols: at the first response level the firefighters are always the same and during the invasion we saw the leaders change in Irpin and Bucha, Chernobyl but not the operatives. This is why we are concentrating training and support at the level of technical agencies, the neutral ones, which help people, protect the environment and guarantee the security of infrastructures beyond the political direction and the military situation”. “We propose to exclude some infrastructures and legal assets from the conflict, precisely in the new perspective of uncertainty regarding the future of these territories” he concludes.