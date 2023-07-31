The French alex baudinteam runner AG2R-Citroenwas disqualified from the last Italy spin, after some samples revealed the presence of ditheringl, a prohibited analgesic, announced on Monday the International Cycling Union (UCI), similar to what happened to the Colombian, Nairo Quintana.

The samples were taken from the rider on May 24 during stage 17 of the Giro, the UCI specified, adding that the decision to disqualify him can be appealed before the TAS “within a period of ten days.”

Alex Baudin was not, however, banned from participating in future competitions, since taking Tramadol is a violation of the UCI medical regulations, the first for the runner, and not “a violation of anti-doping rules”, the UCI specifies. .

Since 2019, the UCI has prohibited the use of Tramadol, a painkiller widely used in cycling, which until recently was not on the list of products prohibited by the UCI. World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). In September, the AMA decided to add it to that list as of January 1, 2024.

Alex Baudin, 22, who participated in the San Sebastian Classic On Saturday, he finished the Giro in 73rd place in the general classification.

It happened to Quintana in the Tour de France of 2022, he was disqualified and since then he has not been able to get a team to hire him.