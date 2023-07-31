The crash took place on the sp96, near Calcinate, in the Bergamo area: rescue efforts were useless for Stefano Pezzotta

A tragic road accident occurred yesterday in Calcinate, in the province of Bergamo. A 37-year-old man, Stephen Pezzotta, lost his life after his 125 scooter crashed head-on into an oncoming car. He was originally from Seriate, he leaves behind his partner and a little girl.

A dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several accidents road traffic which unfortunately cost the lives of people who were still very young and in some cases, like this one, with young children.

It was just past lunchtime yesterday, Sunday 30 July, and Stefano Pezzotta, a 37-year-old man originally from and residing in Serialwas traveling along the sp96 near Calcined.

He was aboard one big scooter 125 and for reasons yet to be clarified, he collided head-on with a car, a Nissan Qashqai, traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating and the centaur was thrown several meters away, crashing onto the asphalt.

The motorist involved in the accident he immediately stopped and it was he who called the rescuers. The medical staff arrived on site in a few minutes, but unfortunately they were unable to do anything for Stefano, who most likely lost his life instantly.

Stefano Pezzotta leaves behind a little girl

Great pain in Seriate for the disappearance of Stefano Pezzotta, which he was known and well liked by all.

He worked in a local company that deals with the sale, installation and maintenance of plumbing and air conditioning systems. He lived with hers mate and their little girl of a few years.

The authorities have detained the body for due investigation. As soon as the authorization arrives, the family will be able to proceed with the organization of the funeral and of burial.

For what concern driver of the car involved in the accident, it is a 32-year-old local boy who remained in the crash slightly injured. After an evening spent in the emergency room, he was discharged and returned home.

On the left they investigate local authorities, who will now try to clarify dynamic and any responsibility.

