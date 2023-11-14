It is already known that the return of the Colombian Nairo Quintana to Movistar was a surprise for the cycling world, but beyond the news, because the decision has caused inconvenience within the Spanish cast.

Quintana left the team in 2019 and arrived to Arkea-Samsic in 2020, the squad he was in until his big problem in 2022 in the Tour de France, when he was disqualified for the use of the prohibited substance Tramadol.

At Arkea, one of those who recommended his arrival was Yvon Ledanois, a sports director whom he did not know well, since in his first years he had him at Movistar.

However, as time passed, the relationship between Ledanois and Quintana began to deteriorate at Arkea, so the French director left Arkea and returned to Movistar.

Once the Boyacense scandal broke out in the 2022 Tour, Ledanois made strong statements against him.

“I wasn’t his friend. I don’t want to join him. I didn’t force him to come, I didn’t force him to leave,” said the French coach.

However, it did not last long, Well, he recently confirmed that he would leave Eusebio Unzué’s squad, shortly after learning of Nairo’s rejoining the group.



“My number one philosophy is and will always be the transmission of my experience acquired in cycling. After a year abroad, I felt the need to help the young talents of the Arkea team. My hope is that with my teammates we can achieve great seasons through the performance of our runners, starting with the next one that is coming up,” said the coach in statements read in Ciclo21.

