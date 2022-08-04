After a more than honorable presentation, in which he finished sixth in the Tour de France, Nairo Quintana final details for what will be his participation in the Vuelta a España, which begins on August 19.

With two weeks to go before Quintana takes part in the last big game of the year, the man from Boyacá has been very active in the different communication channels offered by the digital age.

After assuring in radio media that he asked the Arkea bosses to hire stronger colleagues, the rider referred on his Instagram account to those accusations that it’s “too old” to run.

He also sent a strong saber blow to those who say that in the French team “run alone”.

‘Why do I keep winning races?’

Through his Instagram account, Quintana organized a multimedia space to share with his followers and answer their questions.

In the dynamics, the boyacense assured from the outset:

“We are in negotiation to renew with Arkéa. I am honest with all of you, I analyzed the possibilities with other teams, but I have formed a great family with my current squad. I feel that I can continue to give ‘wood’ and fight for more victories. I think that it is the best decision and there is also a very interesting sports project”

Then, questioned about the reasons for his decision, Quintana responded with a ‘sword’ to those who claim that “he is old.”

“Everyone is looking for young runners and they say that I am already old, that I already have gray hair. But I tell them: if I’m so old: ‘why do i keep winning races And I continue to place in the top ten in every single competition I’ve been in this year?”

‘Many say: ‘it is that Nairo is alone’

The Colombian Nairo Quintana, from the Arkea Samsic team, with an outstanding performance on Tour. See also Nairo Quintana, in the 'top 5' of the fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey

About the recent competition, Quintana said: “Before the stages in the Tour, with a young team, very lively, with music that makes our hearts beat, every morning we danced, we always we were very happy. The key to those 21 days that the competition lasts is not to lose heart. And in this Tour de France it was good to have a young team, with a lot of energy.”

“Many say: ‘it’s that Nairo is alone‘. The truth is that we did the best we could. As I say, we had a team that gave everything. The team was focused on the first week. In the last week we were waiting for Warren Barguil, but the covid left him out “, he commented.

In the end, about the Vuelta a España, he concluded: “We have been looking at the route and there are 10 stages with a high finish. This week we begin to enter. The feeling is good and for this race we will arrive well. I am waiting to find out who my teammates will be for this competition.”.

