Acquisitions of a video game company usually bring change, as well as concern for fans. This could be the case with Supermassive Games, the development team responsible for Until Dawn and The Quarry, which has been owned by Nordisk Games for a few weeks. What does this mean for the future of the company? According to them, more strength without giving up their creative independence.

“Our plan is to continue on the path we have taken as a prolific developer capable of releasing more games per year.“says Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive.”We are over 300 people today, but we intend to grow to over 400 in the next 12 months and we already know what our games will be for the next five or six years. We have a solid strategy“.

Supermassive will later announce its 2023 releases, as well as details for The Dark Pictures Anthology, which will bid farewell to its first season with The Devil In Me in November.

The statement not only underlines the value of the team’s independence and its ambitions to grow, but there is also room for an invitation to diversify. Supermassive wants to go beyond the genre that elevated it with Until Dawn over the next few years.

“Horror looks very good in what we want to do. We focus on trying to create great stories with great characters, where decisions and consequences are a very important part. Could we use other genres? Yes, but without neglecting our attention to the dark side“says Samuels, making it clear that they will not give up the DNA of the study.

Source: GamesIndustry