The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana will not dispute the Return to the Basque Country, competition that will begin on Monday April 1st in Spain, as confirmed by his Movistar team.

“@NairoQuinCo will continue with its recovery process after the two falls suffered in the Volta a Catalunya and, finally, will not be present in the @ehitzulia,” was the information provided by the telephone squad.

Big surprise

Quintana fell in the last stage of the Return to Catalonia, the circuit in Barcelona, ​​and had to retire, but the injuries did not seem serious.

The cyclist from Boyacá even uploaded a story on his Instagram account in which he was seen pedaling at his house with a view to Itzulia.

“We are at home, doing rollers. Today, it's a little cold. See you in Itzulia,” she said.

However, Movistar made the decision not to count on him for the competition, the same one that Quintana won in 2013.

The start of the year has not been good for the 34-year-old runner. In the road Nationals he was not close to the best and in the Tour Colombia His health was not the best.

He finished the race in box 21, but later announced that he had been infected by the Covid-19 and He had to lift the pedal.

His return to Europe was scheduled for O Great Road, but the contagion did not leave him. He arrived in Catalonia and had to work for the leader of the squad, Enric Mas.

After his retirement, the strong confrontation with Wout Poels, who claimed that he even told him that he was using Tramadol.

Geraint Thomas, The 2018 Tour de France champion said in a podcast that Quintana should not be racing and that he was a “rat.”