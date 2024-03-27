Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 15:34

The president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes, defended this Wednesday, 27th, that an agreement between Mercosur and the European Union would be very beneficial for both regions, “especially for France”. He stated, during the opening of the Brazil-France Economic Forum, that the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron to Brazil with visits to different regions demonstrates the interest of both societies in strengthening commercial and political relations.

“Our relations will become increasingly closer,” said Gomes.

The agreement between Mercosur and the EU was close to an outcome in 2023, but encountered resistance from President Macron, who alleged the risk of an invasion of food exported by South American countries to Europe.

In recent months, rural producers from at least seven countries (Germany, Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Romania and Poland) have protested against free trade agreements with countries outside the bloc.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay (current president of Mercosur) said that negotiations are suspended until the elections for the European Parliament, which take place in June.

Vanguard of the energy transition

The CEO of Engie and president of the France-Brazil Business Council of MEDEF International, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, stated that France and Brazil are at the forefront of the energy transition, due to the particularly favorable energy matrix of the two countries.

Clamadieu stressed that the path, however, is still complex and with many ambitions, but highlighted that the two countries can learn together. “We are convinced that Brazil has a lot to teach us, with the use of vegetation and forestry, but also broadly with what the land can produce.”

Also participating in the opening table of the Brazil-France Economic Forum, Clamadieu celebrated the presence of representatives from just over 80 French companies at the forum.