Nairo Quintana He has not yet defined his professional future, after breaking his relationship with the team Arkea-Samsic, with which he was linked since 2020.

The Colombian cyclist, winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2014, of the Vuelta a España in 2016 and three times podium in the Tour de France, was unsuccessful in his defense against TAS, after the UCI disqualified him from the French round this year, in which he had finished in sixth place.

The UCI detected tramadol in a control of Quintana. Although this substance is not considered doping, it is part of the prohibited substances due to the risk to the health of athletes.

For now, the cyclist is preparing to host, on November 18, 19 and 20, the Gran Fondo Nairo Quintana, which in this edition will tour roads in the department of Antioquia.

“This fund is an experience that anyone who is fond of cycling can live it, the bicycle does not make a difference, but the strength, the mind and the heart do, the same thing that our Antioquian muleteers needed to grow and unite this beautiful region”, Nairo said on his social networks.

What will Quintana’s next team be?

For now, Nairo is still without a team. Rumors of a possible return to Movistar, where he ran between 2012 and 2019, were unfounded, as were those that linked him to squads such as Cofidis, AG2R Citroen and Astana.

This Wednesday, a Colombian team surprised on social networks by publicly offering Nairo to join their ranks. Its about Team Medellin, Continental category squad.

“Nairo is our great representative of Colombian cycling to the world. For this reason, from Team Medellín EPM we offer him to continue his sports career with us with a broad national and international calendar. What pride it would be for Medellín to represent us,” the squad published. on his Twitter account.

Team Medellín, led by José Julián ‘Chivo’ Velásquez, won the two most traditional races on the national calendar this year: winning the Vuelta a Colombia with Fabio Duarte and the Clásico RCN with Aldemar Reyes.

