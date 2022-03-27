Dubai (WAM)





His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, received the Medal of the Most Creative Personality from the Union of Arab Innovators, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The selection of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan came unanimously by the members of the selection committee, and the committee confirmed that the selection of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan came with merit and merit, as it has proven to the whole world that the UAE is capable of being in the first ranks of the developed world through events A pioneer, unique and enlightened vision since the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, and one of the most important of these events was the launch of the “Global Alliance for Tolerance” within “Expo 2020 Dubai”, so that the UAE will be a global platform that establishes the values ​​of peace, brotherhood and human relations.

Dr. Ahmed Nour, President of the Union of Arab Creators, said that the selection of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the most creative personality for the year 2021, came in honor of His Excellency’s remarkable efforts in leading the file of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE, whose influence extended regionally and globally until the UAE became a unique model in establishing The values ​​of peace, tolerance, dialogue and human brotherhood in the world. The head of the Union of Arab Creators added that the UAE has established an inspiring model of human solidarity between human beings and support for societies and peoples around the world without regard to race, color or religion, which was evident during the “Corona” crisis that the world is witnessing, as it provided support to many of Countries around the world, based on their well-established principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, until the UAE became a homeland for humanity, tolerance and coexistence, a right based on respect and acceptance of the other.

Dr. Ahmed Nour pointed out that the Human Fraternity Document, with its inspiring principles, constitutes the essence of tolerance and global peace because of the lofty and noble values ​​it bears, contributing to advancing global efforts to enhance international security and peace, so that peace, harmony, goodness and love prevail in the world, all of which are values ​​respected by the whole world.

It is worth noting that the Union of Arab Creators selects every year the best cultural, national and creative personalities at the level of the Arab world, and they are announced after the meeting of the selection committee authorized by the Union, which consists of a selection of intellectuals and experts from various Arab countries.