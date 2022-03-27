Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the funeral prayer, at the Martyrs Mosque in Al Qusais Cemetery, on the body of the late Athba Majid Ahmed Al Ghurair, sister of Jamal, Abdullah, Ali, Hamad, Omar, Ahmed and Muhammad Majid Al Ghurair. Then His Highness and the crowd of mourners went to bury the body of the deceased, buried in Al Qusais cemetery. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, offered his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty, the Almighty, to cover her with his mercy, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.