Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honored 255 graduates from the University of Dubai – the twentieth batch, “Sustainability Batch”, for obtaining doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in various disciplines, at the ceremony that was held in the “Dubai Opera” hall.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of the University, and a number of officials.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered a speech, saying: Our celebration today is, in fact, a celebration of the support of the leaders of the state and society for the universities, and their keenness that these universities, including the University of Dubai, be fully capable of performing their vital and essential role in the march of Society, our state, praise be to God, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is proceeding under the auspices of Its esteemed leaders, with complete conviction and clear awareness of the role of universities, in shaping the future of the country.

Congratulation

His Excellency congratulated the families and friends of the male and female graduates, faculty members, and employees of the University of Dubai, and prayed to God to grant them success in every useful work.

Then, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, accompanied by Majid Hamad Al Shamsi and Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, distributed certificates to the graduates, amidst their joy and happiness at the success and reaping the fruits.