Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today crowned the winners of the competitions of the first edition of the “Union Wrestling Cup”, which is organized by the Federation of Wrestling in the “Mubadala Arena”. The largest of its kind in the country, with the participation of 300 players competing in the junior, junior and youth categories, in the Olympic wrestling and Emirati “traditional wrestling” categories.

The activities of the first day were also witnessed by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Wrestling Federation, Arif Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the Wrestling Federation, and members of Game board.

The championship competitions conclude today, which on its first day witnessed large participation from citizens and residents from various regions of the country, in addition to the large public presence that decorated the stands, especially children coming to learn about this Olympic sport, and to motivate them to practice it.

Abdul Rahim Al Nuaimi, CEO of Marketing and Communications, official spokesman for the Abu Dhabi Media Network, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Wrestling Federation, stressed that sports are considered one of the strategic pillars of the Abu Dhabi Media Network, which made us keen to be a sponsor of this tournament, in addition to the presence of Abu Dhabi Media channels. He said, “At Abu Dhabi Media Network, we always strive to be present in large events that raise the name of the country, especially sports events, and we seek to keep pace with the aspirations of the sporting public, and to contribute to supporting this Olympic sport in particular.”

Al Nuaimi considered that holding this tournament is a very big step in the future of the game of wrestling, and said, “This tournament is the first of its kind in the Emirates, and we have prepared extensively for it to ensure the participation of the largest number of athletes in this Olympic game. We, as a federation, are currently accredited by the International Federation, and we have also been keen.” “The presence of traditional wrestling competitions, this popular Emirati sport, is being held alongside Olympic wrestling competitions for the first time as part of our endeavor to highlight it on the sporting and societal scene.”

For his part, Talal Al Hashemi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Wrestling Federation, revealed that the “Traditional Wrestling” tournament, which was held in the Federation Cup, is considered the first of its kind to be accredited by the International Federation, to be the first international event of its kind for this traditional Emirati sport stemming from the heart of sport. Wrestling, and the start of its competitions witnessed the participation of 52 competitors, which is a very encouraging number to continue supporting this sport, to which the Federation attaches importance, in addition to its efforts in working with government and private clubs to support and develop the sport of Olympic wrestling.