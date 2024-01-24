BMW M Motorsport has published the list of official drivers it will field in the GT and endurance series for the 2024 season.

In total there are 22 bearers of the Bavarian manufacturer, i.e. two more than last year's list; farewell to Jake Dennis, John Edwards and Erik Johansson, the new entries are the already well-known Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns, who will drive the M Hybrid V8 in the FIA ​​WEC, plus the American veteran Bill Auberlen (already a BMW standard bearer for years, but absent from the list of 2023) together with compatriots Robby Foley and Madison Snow for the IMSA races.

BMW will be involved, as mentioned above, both in the World Endurance Championship and in the American series with its LMDh and GT3 cars, as well as certainly being at the start of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, GT World Challenge, DTM and prominent endurance races such as the 24h of Nurburgring , 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and so on.

Among the various names, Valentino Rossi is also confirmed, ready to make his debut on the M4 #46 in the LMGT3 Class of the WEC. While waiting to discover the commitments of each driver, here are all the names on the roster.

First name Nationality Date of birth

BMW driver since

Bill Auberlen USA 12/10/1968 1996 Connor DePhillippi USA 12/25/1992 2018 Philipp Eng AUT 02/28/1990 2016 Augusto Farfus BRA 03/09/1983 2007 Robby Foley USA 07/20/1996 2021 Robin Frijns NED 07/08/1991 2023 Dan Harper GBR 08/12/2000 2020 Max Hesse GER 07/23/2001 2020 Jens Klingmann GER 07/16/1990 2014 Jesse Krohn FIN 03/09/1990 2014 Raffaele Marciello SUI 12/17/1994 2024 Maxime Martin NICE 03/20/1986 2023 Rene Rast GER 10/26/1986 2023 Valentino Rossi ITA 02/16/1979 2023 Madison Snow USA 12/26/1995 2022 Bruno Spengler CAN 08/23/1983 2012 Sheldon Van Der Linde RSA 05/13/1999 2019 Dries Vanthoor NICE 04/20/1998 2023 Neil Verhagen USA 02/18/2001 2020 Charles Weerts NICE 01/03/2001 2023 Marco Wittmann GER 24/11/1989 2012 Nick Yellowly GBR 03/12/1990 2019 See also WEC | Bruni: "The 963 is very far from its maximum potential"

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Maxime Martin, Rene Rast

“In sporting terms, we have a first-rate, versatile and highly motivated official driver line-up ahead of an extremely intense season of motor racing in 2024,” emphasized Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.

“The total of 22 drivers may seem like a large number at first glance, but each of them will prove their worth in the extensive program of events in which we will compete around the world.”

“I am delighted that we have managed to add further quality to an already top-notch team, with leading drivers such as Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello.”

“From this season, our North American official drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow are also part of the permanent lineup, underlining the importance of our involvement in the United States.”