BMW M Motorsport has published the list of official drivers it will field in the GT and endurance series for the 2024 season.
In total there are 22 bearers of the Bavarian manufacturer, i.e. two more than last year's list; farewell to Jake Dennis, John Edwards and Erik Johansson, the new entries are the already well-known Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns, who will drive the M Hybrid V8 in the FIA WEC, plus the American veteran Bill Auberlen (already a BMW standard bearer for years, but absent from the list of 2023) together with compatriots Robby Foley and Madison Snow for the IMSA races.
BMW will be involved, as mentioned above, both in the World Endurance Championship and in the American series with its LMDh and GT3 cars, as well as certainly being at the start of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, GT World Challenge, DTM and prominent endurance races such as the 24h of Nurburgring , 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and so on.
Among the various names, Valentino Rossi is also confirmed, ready to make his debut on the M4 #46 in the LMGT3 Class of the WEC. While waiting to discover the commitments of each driver, here are all the names on the roster.
|
First name
|
Nationality
|
Date of birth
|
BMW driver since
|
Bill Auberlen
|
USA
|
12/10/1968
|
1996
|
Connor DePhillippi
|
USA
|
12/25/1992
|
2018
|
Philipp Eng
|
AUT
|
02/28/1990
|
2016
|
Augusto Farfus
|
BRA
|
03/09/1983
|
2007
|
Robby Foley
|
USA
|
07/20/1996
|
2021
|
Robin Frijns
|
NED
|
07/08/1991
|
2023
|
Dan Harper
|
GBR
|
08/12/2000
|
2020
|
Max Hesse
|
GER
|
07/23/2001
|
2020
|
Jens Klingmann
|
GER
|
07/16/1990
|
2014
|
Jesse Krohn
|
FIN
|
03/09/1990
|
2014
|
Raffaele Marciello
|
SUI
|
12/17/1994
|
2024
|
Maxime Martin
|
NICE
|
03/20/1986
|
2023
|
Rene Rast
|
GER
|
10/26/1986
|
2023
|
Valentino Rossi
|
ITA
|
02/16/1979
|
2023
|
Madison Snow
|
USA
|
12/26/1995
|
2022
|
Bruno Spengler
|
CAN
|
08/23/1983
|
2012
|
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|
RSA
|
05/13/1999
|
2019
|
Dries Vanthoor
|
NICE
|
04/20/1998
|
2023
|
Neil Verhagen
|
USA
|
02/18/2001
|
2020
|
Charles Weerts
|
NICE
|
01/03/2001
|
2023
|
Marco Wittmann
|
GER
|
24/11/1989
|
2012
|
Nick Yellowly
|
GBR
|
03/12/1990
|
2019
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Maxime Martin, Rene Rast
“In sporting terms, we have a first-rate, versatile and highly motivated official driver line-up ahead of an extremely intense season of motor racing in 2024,” emphasized Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.
“The total of 22 drivers may seem like a large number at first glance, but each of them will prove their worth in the extensive program of events in which we will compete around the world.”
“I am delighted that we have managed to add further quality to an already top-notch team, with leading drivers such as Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello.”
“From this season, our North American official drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow are also part of the permanent lineup, underlining the importance of our involvement in the United States.”
