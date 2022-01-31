Abdullah Amer (Al Wathba)

At Al Wathba Square in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the activities of the third day of the Expo 2020 Camel Racing Festival continued, which will be held over 5 days, with the participation of camel camels from the sons of the state and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The festival is held in support of the global event from the sports sector and sporting events and their role in enhancing communication between all.

Today, radio competitions for a distance of 6 km were held over 17 runs in the evening period, and two symbols were allocated in the first and second periods.

“Nahwa” to His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, won the first broadcasting cup, after it excelled in the first main half with a time of 9:03:2 minutes, and “Shaheen” by Rashid Talib Mutaib Al-Marri, with the second symbol in the race, was crowned with the symbol of Jadan in the main half The second after reaching the finish line by taking first place after he finished the second half in a time of 9:04:5 minutes.

“Sharar” for Mubarak Hoda Butti Demithan Al Shamsi was able to win in the third round, after she was the first to reach the finish line in a time of 9:09:4, while the law of the fourth period went to “Kafu” for Mubarak Rashid with the ketub rope after he finished the race in a time of his destiny. 9:6:7 minutes, and in the fifth half, “Al-Sereya”, Hoda Buti Demithan Al Shamsi, won first place, after she finished the race in a time of 9:9:9 minutes.

In Al Marmoum Square, “Nawadir” topped the radio battle Abkar in its main run, to succeed in gifting its owner Salem Saeed bin Kasib Al Musafri, the symbol of the precious Expo, after reaching the finish line in a time of 9:06:6 minutes.

As for the symbol of the second Expo, dedicated to Al-Jaadan, it belonged to the Marghem logo, and (Muhannad) King Hamad Rashid Hamad Ghadeer Al Ketbi was able to transform it into the Castle of Symbols after taking the lead in the main half with a time of 8:59:1 minutes.