An exhibition, of course, but for the Majorcan it was an important test on the functioning of the left foot that has been tormenting him for years due to Muller Weiss syndrome. It ended 6-3 7-5 between the two former number 1s in the world who had not faced each other for five years, since the final in Madrid 2016 in which the two-time British Olympic champion won. Andy, who, after announcing his retirement too quickly on the eve of the Australian Open 2021, had his hips operated on, also applying metal prostheses, is back on the circuit where he hopes to stay and win again. Now for the Wimbledon champion, the engagement with another southpaw: the Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov. “I know it will be tough to play the Australian Open with so few games in the leg,” said Nadal, who will soon fly to Australia and then play the Melbourne ATP 250 from 3 -. But the important thing is to do everything gradually and stay as healthy as possible. If I keep away from injuries then it will be fine, because I still have the fire to fight on the pitch. ” After the game, a quick exchange of words between the two old lions of the circuit: “We haven’t faced each other in a long time – concluded Rafa -. I’m glad to see Andy play so well.” Murray replied with compliments to his tenacity: “When I was younger – said Andy – I didn’t care, I didn’t appreciate him as I do now. I’m happy to see Rafa back on the pitch “.