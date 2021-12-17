Returning after 4 months away from the fields, Rafa stops in two sets against the former number 1: “Nice to find Andy”
The rust made itself felt, and after several months (from August to the ATP500 in Washington), Rafa Nadal stopped on his debut against another who knows something about injuries: Andy Murray. The 35-year-old Spaniard and the 34-year-old Scottish with metal hips met in the “semifinal” of the Mubadala Championship on hard courts in Abu Dhabi.
Numbers 1
–
An exhibition, of course, but for the Majorcan it was an important test on the functioning of the left foot that has been tormenting him for years due to Muller Weiss syndrome. It ended 6-3 7-5 between the two former number 1s in the world who had not faced each other for five years, since the final in Madrid 2016 in which the two-time British Olympic champion won. Andy, who, after announcing his retirement too quickly on the eve of the Australian Open 2021, had his hips operated on, also applying metal prostheses, is back on the circuit where he hopes to stay and win again. Now for the Wimbledon champion, the engagement with another southpaw: the Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov. “I know it will be tough to play the Australian Open with so few games in the leg,” said Nadal, who will soon fly to Australia and then play the Melbourne ATP 250 from 3 -. But the important thing is to do everything gradually and stay as healthy as possible. If I keep away from injuries then it will be fine, because I still have the fire to fight on the pitch. ” After the game, a quick exchange of words between the two old lions of the circuit: “We haven’t faced each other in a long time – concluded Rafa -. I’m glad to see Andy play so well.” Murray replied with compliments to his tenacity: “When I was younger – said Andy – I didn’t care, I didn’t appreciate him as I do now. I’m happy to see Rafa back on the pitch “.
December 17 – 9.45pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Nadal #slow #restart #Beaten #Murray #Mubadala #Championship
Leave a Reply