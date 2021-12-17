Rai president Marinella Soldi and CEO Carlo Fuortes are positive about Covid. He learns it TPI from sources in viale Mazzini. Mild symptoms were felt, both were subjected to the swab, which gave a positive result. In compliance with national health protocols, the corporate Covid Management Unit has been informed and is now tracing the possible contacts to be subjected to a health protection path, to be shared with the competent ASL, and the interested premises on which to intervene.