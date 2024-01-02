Rafael Nadal returns as usual. That is, as if he had not left, as if time had not passed, as if nothing had happened. It has been 349 days since that devastating snap of the iliopsoas tendon, practically a year, an eternity for the vast majority; not so much for him, teacher as few of the returns. Back and back and back, his motto. Nobody knows the path or the twists and turns so well. The return of the Spanish tennis player comes accompanied by good news, with a convincing victory against the Austrian Dominic Thiem (7-5 ​​and 6-1, in 1h 29m) that allows him to continue shooting in Brisbane and fueling confidence. Indeed, here is Nadal. With the spirit intact.

“Today is a very exciting day. It has probably been the hardest year of my life and I am happy to have played at a very good level on this first day. “It's something to be proud of,” he says at the foot of the court, more than satisfied after an individual debut that clears the horizon: if his body allows it, if he doesn't betray him once again, Nadal will be there again. The statistics are notable in the comeback, but the sensations are even more so. He only gives up six points with the serve, but above all, his proposal conveys that he rallies without thinking, and that is worth much more than victory. The automatisms are immediate, he enjoys it drive and insists on Thiem's ​​one-handed backhand, a mentally broken tennis player who is also fighting to return after a serious wrist injury. He is still lost in the labyrinth, Nadal seems to have already escaped. Actually, what is a year? A lot or nothing, depending on how you look at it. Depending on who interprets. Nadal and his universe.

More information

No matter how much time passes, some routines never change. The rattling of the Balearic's legs, a thousand times in the preludes; the gaze fixed on the second hand every time he goes to serve; the bench is packed; sweat and more sweat, which forces him to change his shirt before the first set concludes; and, also, the ability of those elected to masterfully handle the delicate phases of the matches. Thiem does not let up, strong and responsive during the initial round, but when push comes to shove, the Spaniard takes out the book and competes by heart. Very inspired with the service and harmful with the drivebites an extra in the definition and appropriates a victory that invites optimism.

From the outset, a meritorious and restorative performance; A year is a year and returning is not easy, you know; even more so when one is 37 years old and has such a bruised chassis. But Nadal, an expert in comebacks, masters this art. Basically, everything has worked out on this Tuesday of nerves and emotions for him and his team, happy again behind the barrier. Absent since he was injured on January 18 in the second round of the Australian Open, the Mallorcan (670th in the world) offers good sensations in hitting and mobility. Arm, legs and reading, everything ready. And the Austrian, soul in pain, collaborates. He finally breaks down.

Thiem is today a player immersed in a reconstruction that has not quite come together. He tries to get up, but can't find the light. His wrist was broken in 2021 and since then he suffered a sudden loss of confidence. That forehand and that backhand that flew with so much violence now travel wrapped in doubts and melancholy. What could have been and was not. Until then, 16 titles, one major (US Open 2020) and highly prestigious victories against Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, among others. Magnificent project in his day, the Austrian, a brave guy, fights not to separate himself from the top 100, without turning his face and trusting that at one moment or another his tennis and his spirit will revive. I hope so.

Nadal, who on Sunday rehearsed in the doubles with Marc López, builds his victory in the delicate moments of the first set, very even. Thiem, 30 years old and 98th in the ATP, can last that far. Old acquaintances test each other and offer nice points until the winner raises the tension one point and accelerates. On the fourth ball set, decides. She finds the jaw. He is a fit Nadal, fast in movement and firm in exchanges. He holds his arms up, at the same time cautious. He will face Australian Jason Kubler, 30 years old and 102nd on the list, on Thursday in the round of 16. “I don't know what my level will be in the long term,” he says. The episode, in any case, unleashes the illusion.

See also Tennis | Novak Djokovic invokes corona infection in December - accuses border authority of error “I DON'T FORGET HOW TO PLAY TENNIS” A.C. In his post-match speech, Nadal declared to journalists that beyond the victory, the most important thing was to avoid any type of setback. “When you haven't played a professional game for so long, you can't expect anything; “You can expect incredible things, but also disasters…” stated the Spaniard. “It's just a positive start. I've played pretty well. The first and most important thing today was to stay healthy. If I'm competitive now, fantastic, but my goal is to be competitive in the medium term, in a couple of months. We will see, day by day”, continued the man from Manacor, happy with his solidity and with the fact that “he has not made many bad decisions”. Nadal had an impact on his health, since if the physicist respects him, he believes that he will be able to reach his level again. “I don't think I've forgotten how to play tennis, but you need to recover the movements and that takes time; after the operation [a principios de junio] you feel some fear. You need hours on the track and hours of training,” she noted. The tennis player celebrated a “happy” day and resolved: “I don't know how I will wake up tomorrow, but now I feel fine.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.