Rafa Nadal confirms that he will not play the Indian Wells and Miami Masters 1000. The 22 Grand Slam champion, who stopped at the Australian Open due to an injury to the iliopsoas of his left leg, joins another illustrious forfeit such as that of Nick Kyrgios, still struggling with recovery from right knee surgery .

Nadal had already canceled his performance in Las Vegas with Alcaraz on March 5, three days before the start of the Californian tournament, and has announced that he won’t even play in Miami. From the images arriving from his academy in Manacor, Rafa is already training on clay, a sign that he intends to start over on his chosen terrain.

Goodbye Top 10?

—

Next Monday, March 6, a situation could therefore occur that has not been seen in the ATP ranking since April 18, 2005. A date that marks Rafa Nadal’s last week out of the top 10. Since he entered the the top ten in the world, on April 25, 2005, the Spaniard never left. It will depend on the results of Felix Aliassime, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz in this week’s tournaments. Not being able to confirm or improve the 600 points in the standings achieved with the final lost in Indian Wells last year against Taylor Fritz in fact, Nadal will lose the top 10 status he has maintained continuously for 911 weeks, a record streak. Indeed, Nadal, now eighth, has an advantage of 90 points over Aliassime, 154 over Rune and 250 over Hurkacz, and everyone can overcome him already this week.