eBay Italy started one new promotion called “Like New” which offers a series of offers in three macro-categories:

imperfects

Used and refurbished car and motorcycle parts

Refurbished program

imperfects offers up to 60% discount on various types of clothing that have small defects. This is the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe at low prices.

Used and refurbished car and motorcycle parts is exactly what the name says: you can find car bodywork and exterior elements, as well as interiors and even engines and spare parts. These are used and regenerated, with valid discounts.

For many, however, the most interesting category is Refurbished program which offers up to 50% discounts on many technological products, such as smartphones, consoles and smart TVs. However, you will also find electronic products such as printers, cameras and wireless vacuum cleaners, along with other household appliances such as air fryers and coffee machines. For example you can find gods Refurbished Nintendo Switches at a good price, at this address.

The three categories of offers in the eBay “Like New” promotion

To see all the offers of program Come Nuovo you can reach this addressso as to view all the categories in an orderly manner.