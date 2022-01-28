Nadal, after beating Berrettini in the semifinal of the Australian Open. WILLIAM WEST (AFP)

Rafa Nadal gave Matteo Berretttini no chance or respite in the semifinal of the Australian Open (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3). The Spaniard exhibited one of the most complete versions of him, since he did not fail in anything but stood out in everything. He hit good first serves, was aggressive with his right cross from wide angles and with the backhand he also did damage by changing the rhythm, sometimes cutting and other times to the back of the court. All one master class to which Berrettini could not reply.

It turns out that Nadal, in addition, was also sensational in the rest and thus deactivated the best weapon of the Italian. He broke Matteo’s serve as soon as the first two sets began and he won the sets without rushing and without losing his serve once. The same did not happen in the third set, where the Italian did manage to preserve his powerful and tight serve, while finding his best tennis with forehands that put fire on the lines.

But Nadal, as solid as he was patient, knew how to play the fourth set. And that Berrettini won his first three services in white. But at 4-3, he was able to break it thanks to his deep returns and crosscourt forehands, almost always charging into the opponent’s backhand. Thus, at 35 years old and after conquering 20 majors, Rafa returns to a final of the Australian Open, the one he won in 2009.

new posts A pleasure to have been with all of you to comment on this great semifinal match by Rafa Nadal, already a finalist again in the Australian Open. Until next time! Spectacular Rafael Nadal! The tennis player celebrates the triumph over the Italian on the court. A sensational victory over Berrettini with aggressive but also cerebral tennis. Huge Spanish. Now he will face Medvedev or Tsitsipas in the final. Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini! The tennis player manages to beat the Italian (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3) to qualify for the final of the Australian Open. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 5-3) Two match points for Nadal! Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 5-3) Nadal will serve to reach the final… – The first serve and the second fail… Double fault (0-15). – Serve point and volley (15-15). – Matteo’s unforced error… (30-15) Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 5-3) Again good return from Nadal and again a mistake from Berrettini… Another point to break the serve…. The first service fails and after a long rally, Nadal manages to break the game! Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 4-3) Nadal gets the point after a mistake by Berrettini and for the first time enjoys a point of break…. But Berrettini defends himself tooth and nail! deuces Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 4-3) Berrettini continues in his thirteen with some sensational services. Ace to start. But Nadal, again, is a lot of Nadal. He responds fiercely, right hands to get on the court and finish the point. 30-30. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 4-3) But Nadal is a lot of Nadal! He manages to move him first on the track, then he does a ace to get the fist out and close the game with a climb to the net. 4-3 for Nadal, who overcomes a difficult moment. Again, it is enough to break a service to put a foot and a half in the final of the Australian Open. See also Helena Helmersson, the woman who wants to slow down fast fashion Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 3-3) Nadal is still standing, tied in the fourth set and serves. He has to stick to his serve and wait for the Italian to slow down a bit… It happens that Nadal, before Matteo’s game, is looking to speed up his shots more and two have already escaped him. (15-30)… Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 3-3) The Italian is very comfortable now on the track. The kick from him chokes Rafa, who can no longer put the remains on the opponent’s backhand. It’s that there is no way he can respond to services or aggressive play. Again, another blank game with his service and there are already four in a row. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 3-2) Good serves, relief on his face and another occasion that he saves with his service. He needs to break the Italian’s serve once to see if that also dismantles his confidence, because he would find himself between a rock and a hard place. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 2-2) Nadal also replies with his service. But when the intensity drops a bit, Berrettini presses down and lunges forward for the ball. The Italian is with the confidence that he had not had throughout the match. Rafa may be having a bad time. But it is known that he never gives up… 30-15. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 2-2) Only two tennis players – Fognini (2015) and Tsitsipas (2021) – managed to recover two sets from Nadal… Berrettini tries it with his best tennis, with services that draw fire and with forehands and backhands that make Rafa move. During the first two sets, Rafa did not fail with the returns. The same is no longer the case and Berrettini adds three consecutive blank games with his service. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 2-1) – Nadal also responds fiercely with the service. Two good serves -one direct- and 30-0. – Exceptional cross drive and better volley to close the point. 40-0. And finally a blank game for Rafa, who gets ahead again! Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 1-1) Nothing to do for Rafa when Berrettini serves hard and puts the right hands. Again a blank game for the Italian. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 1-0) The key for Rafa is to break the Italian's serve once. If she succeeds, it is clear that Matteo's nerves will grip again. But Matteo is playing very well now. His serves and right hands are making Rafa's life difficult. 30-0. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 1-0) What a drop Rafa just invented with 15-30. Berrettini, who now does not run but flies, arrives but cannot return it to the track. 30-30. Good serve, Rafa's clenched fist and advantage for the Spaniard, who takes the first game of the fourth set. Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2 and 3-6) Berrettini has started strong again this set. Nadal does not score the first and the Italian dominates the point with his forehands. But Nadal counters with an ace. "Let's go!", the Spanish is encouraged. But Berrettini does not fail with the reverse. (15-30) Nadal-Berrettini (6-3, 6-2 and 3-6) Two direct serves from the Italian, who every time he has new balls makes aces… And he continues with the same ones to be able to take the game, again in white, and the first set.

