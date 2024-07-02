Student Nada Suleiman Al Mazmi, who came first in the Applied Technology Schools, expressed her happiness at her excellence and obtaining first place in the 12th grade in the Applied Technology Schools.

Al Mazmi said she wants to study engineering at the American University of Sharjah, specializing in “cybersecurity,” to serve her country and give back, even if only a small part of its blessings to everyone. Al Mazmi, who studied at the Applied Technology High School in Ajman, attributed her success to the great support she received from her teachers, the school administration, and her parents, and to the unlimited care students receive from the wise leadership.

“The secret of my success is due to hard work, perseverance, and trust in God, then the great support from my small family at home and my extended family at school, including teachers, administrators, and colleagues. It is also due to the parental care that we all receive from the leadership of our beloved country,” she added. “I extend my thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for the great care and attention it provides to all students, and to all the leaders of education in the country, as they are the secret to our success.” Al Mazmi said that she wants to study electronics engineering, specializing in cybersecurity, to serve her country and to give back, even if only a small part of its favor to everyone.