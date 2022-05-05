Nacon, a French company specializing in console and computer accessories and most recently video game development, has announced the opening of the new Nacon Studio Milan, which will also include RaceWard Studio, a company specializing in racing games. The Studio will deal with the creation of different genre titles for various platforms, consoles and computers. Nacon Studio Milan is made up of veterans of the game development industry who have recently worked at RiMS Racing, and Nacon has already stated that he will hire new talents to enrich his ranks in the Italian team. Among the titles in development there would be a survival horror based on a famous cinematic IP, further details will be revealed in the course of 2022. “We are proud of the path we are taking. The studio, initially made up of racing experts, has grown very quickly and our new talents have encouraged us to go further,” said Marco Ponte. CEO and Creative Director of Nacon Studio Milan. “That’s why we decided to broaden our horizons to another type of games and we can’t wait to be able to present this new project to the whole world. Our family is growing and we hope to welcome future collaborators very soon to complete the team.” .