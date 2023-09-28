Despite the fact that Atlético Nacional occupies the leading positions in the Colombian League and is close to qualifying for the Cup semifinals, fans remain convinced of the project currently directed by William Amaral.

And the coach, despite having been given the results, has had some decisions in several games during the semester in which the fans do not agree.

In fact, The relationship between the fans and the management and coaching staff has not been the best. and they have expressed it on social networks and at the Atanasio Girardot stadium where they ask for changes to be decisive in the definitive moments of the season.

Well, despite the fact that it has been commented that the Brazilian is not leaving the green, from the leadership They would have already made a decision and the technician would have his days numbered.

According to the information provided by the journalist Luis Arturo Henao in ESPN, Amaral will remain in charge only until December and that next year National will begin with a new coach.

“It is practically defined that he goes until December in Nacional, those who were thought at that time were busy (Alejandro Restrepo, Miguel Ángel Russo and Matías Almeyda), but Amaral is until December and if he is champion it will happen to him like with (Hernán Darío) Herrera,” said Henao.

It is worth noting that in his process, William Amaral has had an acceptable performance, achieving seven wins, four losses and three draws and is the second highest scoring team in the tournament with 21 goals.

In the Colombian League, Atlético Nacional is fourth in the standings with points and close to qualifying for the semi-final home runs. Furthermore, in the Cup he achieved an important result that has him one step away from the semifinals.

