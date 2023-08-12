With the recent elimination of Atlético Nacional from the Copa Libertadores de América, when facing Racing from Argentina, Argentine sports journalist Pablo Carrozza was exposed in criticism and negative comments about the ‘purslane’ team.

It has rarely been seen in this international tournament, a comeback like the one Racing achieved against the Colombian teamArgentine journalists began to analyze the victory of their team.

Also read: Feat: Pereira, in the Libertadores quarterfinals, eliminated Independiente del Valle

However, the comments of the sports journalist Pablo Carrozza have drawn attention and caused outrage on social networks, as he states: “andIt’s the coldest chested team on the planet. I don’t remember a similar Copa Libertadores series. In Medellín it will be very hot, but this group of Colombians froze their chests. This victory for Racing will go down in the history of South American football”.

Atlético Nacional is the most cold-chested team on the planet. I don’t remember a similar Copa Libertadores series. In Medellín it will be very hot but this group of Colombians froze their chests. This victory for Racing will go down in the history of South American football. – Pablo Carrozza (@pablocarrozza) August 11, 2023

You can also read: Atlético Nacional issues a harsh letter of protest against Racing

Criticism of the Atlético Nacional match. See also Fentanyl, a key player in US-Mexico relations Photo: Instagram screenshot @pablocarrozza

In addition, he also made comments against the Colombian team through his Instagram account, where he assures: “With all due respect, Atlético Nacional without Pablo’s hand is less than Nueva Chicago.”

It is not the first time that the Argentine has made malicious comments against teams from other countries, because through his Twitter account he assured that “I would like Inter Miami to win every game by stealing, with fixed rivals, doubtful penalties and free kicks near the area. Do what you have to do, but let Messi raise this cup against some Aztec rival”.

Banco everything that makes Mexicans angry. I would like Inter Miami to win every game by stealing, with fixed opponents, questionable penalties and free kicks near the area. Do what you have to do, but let Messi raise this cup against some Aztec rival. – Pablo Carrozza (@pablocarrozza) August 12, 2023

It may interest you: Atlético Nacional makes an urgent public request to the National Police for “security”

“That Pablo Carroza is bad milk with all the Colombian teams”, “Pablo Carrozza is one of those Argentines who believe they are God.” “Then the nights of high incidents on the continent begin again”, are some of the comments that can be seen on social networks.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO