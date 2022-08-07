Ex-U.S. Special Representative Volker warns of super-hard times for Russia and Ukraine

Europe, Ukraine and Russia are facing “super hard times,” said former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. transmits TCH.

For the European Union, the winter will be difficult due to problems with energy resources, he predicted. According to Volker, the conflict in Ukraine will continue not only until the end of 2022, but also in the spring and summer of 2023. The former US Special Representative for Ukraine added that Washington would continue to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

“You need to understand that super-hard times are still ahead … We must prepare that it will be difficult after the winter, because there will be the next stage of hostilities,” he added.

Earlier it became known that Volker could lobby for the provision of military assistance to Kyiv. According to the publication, Volker combined diplomatic activities with work in the lobbying company BGR Group and the McCain Institute. The latter collaborated with Raytheon, which manufactures Javelin anti-tank missile systems.