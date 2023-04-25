This Monday the expected third meeting between the brava bar of Atlético Nacional with the club’s board of directors, convened by the Medellín mayor’s office after the relationship was broken after the team’s decision to cut off the benefits it provided. However, the meeting did not take place and was postponed.

(It may interest you: Dimayor makes a drastic decision: sanction clubs that give gifts to bars).

Two meetings were held last week, after the riots at the bar at Atanasio Girardot, which prevented the match against América from being played.

Mayor Daniel Quintero said Thursday that he expected a less bellicose tone between the parties. and that an agreement be reached to lift the punishment of not lending the stadium to the purslane cast.

The fans point to the ‘Los del Sur’ gang for their recent troubles with the team’s directives.

What happened?

The meeting this Monday, agreed for 3 pm, could not be held. As EL TIEMPO learned, the appointment was rescheduled for this Tuesday at 10 am

What happened? This newspaper knew the details. While the Dimayor meeting was taking place, cited in connection with the recent violence of the barras bravas, the directors of Nacional played another card in Medellín.

The green leadership, which sent its lawyer to the club meeting, had a rapprochement with the mayor’s office at the same time. In this informal dialogue, prior to the meeting that did not take place, the directors presented their position.

His message was clear: if the pressure is maintained for Nacional to reach an agreement with the bar, the club itself makes the decision not to play the Copa Libertadores match this Tuesday, May 2, at the Atanasio against Olimpia.

(Also read: Colombian soccer, with key meetings due to violence from the barras bravas).

The purslane leadership would already have an alternative place, a plan B to host this party: Bogotá. Apparently the capital has already given the go-ahead to the people of Antioquia. Even Conmebol is aware of and aware of these movements.

The highest body of South American football could hold the mayor of Medellín responsible for leaving Nacional fans without football in the city, which would not sit well with the administration.

The riots started before the match between Atlético Nacional and América. See also National vs. Tolima: dates, times and TV of the League final are confirmed

In the midst of this situation, it is that Mayor Daniel Quintero He spoke this Monday and said that his idea is that the Copa Libertadores match against Olimpia, on Tuesday, May 2, be played with fans and at the Atanasio.

“I have had conversations with managers and the bar and that allowed us to play on Sunday with a good example. We are going to test them on Wednesday against Union…“, said.

Before the failed meeting, the mayor himself made other announcements. He sent a message to the leadership: “They must attend all the meetings and they cannot lower the number of security personnel, they went from 110 to 10.”

The mayor announced that the facial enrollment in the brava bar will be brought forward. And that there must be an agreement to define the logistics personnel for each game.

At that point it was clear that he is not going to tell Nacional who he hires for that.

Conmebol would already be aware that the match against the Paraguayans is being played at the Atanasio Girardot.

First, I am a mayor who is a fan and I must ensure the safety of those attending the stadium: Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle pic.twitter.com/weS57lEZJ6 — Medellin – Colombia (@ComunasMed) April 24, 2023

It is worth remembering that Nacional has a current sanction from the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee. The Committee’s decision last week was to sanction the Medellín plaza for three suspension dates. The same way, suspended with three more dates to the south stand, where the events originatedand a fine of 12 current minimum wages ($13,920,000).

However, the sanction is to play without an audience, so their next matches will be without the presence of fans in the local tournament.

SPORTS

More sports news in EL TIEMPO