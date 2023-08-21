Atlético Nacional remains undefeated in the League and close to the leading pack, thanks to a new victory, this time, as a visitor in Neiva, against Atlético Huila.

A goal from Nelson Deossa, trained in Huila and with which he made his professional debut, gave the team led by William Amaral the victory.

The start of the first half showed Huila’s intention, to wait a little longer for Nacional’s initiative, to attack and take advantage of the spaces and go looking for the counterattack. However, this was not possible, as both clubs entered into a complication of generating football.

Between the fouls and the approaches to each area, this is how the first 45 minutes passed, without any clear goal action for both clubs. Little by little, Huila was finding spaces on the wings, but without clarity at the time of defining.

The first real goal action came until minute 65, with the changes that Amaral made, with Tomás Ángel as the protagonist, before a header from Duque in a corner kick, the number 21 came from behind and failed to score the goal, before the good save of Figueroa.

William Amaral’s changes helped improve not only the show, but also Nacional’s offensive actions. Between minute 68 and 71, the purslane generated the two clearest actions of the match. Neyder Moreno went one-on-one with Figueroa, after a counterattack and Ángel in a spectacular Chilean kick, where the local goalkeeper came out on top.

At minute 76, Nelson Deossa complied with the former’s law, finishing off from medium distance and scoring the first goal of the game. Amaral’s modifications took effect and the purslane imposed conditions and managed to dominate the compromise.

Nacional entered a moment of relaxation, losing the ball in the final minutes and in minute 88, Brandon Caicedo scored the equalizing goal, in the midst of uncertainty due to a possible misplacement, given the forward’s position. The VAR reviewed the play and determined the offside.

Photo: Atlético Huila Twitter

The purslane reached 11 units, remaining in the second position box and on the following day they will receive Pasto. For its part, Huila sinks into relegation and on the next date will face Boyacá Chicó.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news