Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will steal all eyes this Wednesday at the Colombian Professional Soccer. Bogotá and Antioqueños compete for the first 90 minutes of the grand final of the Betplay Cup with the dream of adding another title to their showcases.

It will be a complicated game for the two teams, they have just faced each other last Sunday for date 1 of the semi-final quadrangles of the Colombian League and the fans want, yes or yes, to keep a new crown against their eternal rival.

The purslanes want to recover from the 0-1 defeat they experienced at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in front of their fans and clear up some doubts that exist due to the style of play they have shown in recent days.

The Nacional team, already concentrated in Bogotá, He had a busy night this Tuesday, after a hundred fans approached the concentration site to raise a ‘flag’ in support of the team and to attack the managers.

At the point of singing “no one wants them anymore”, The fans demanded the departure of the leaders of Atlético Nacional, who in recent times have had a series of disagreements with the stands.

Schedule of the first leg final between Millonarios and Nacional for the Colombia Cup

The stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, from Bogotá, It will be the amphitheater of the first leg final of the Betplay Cup. The ball will start rolling at 8 pm, Colombian time, in the first minutes of a series that will be defined on Thursday, November 23 in Medellín.

