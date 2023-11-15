2023 was a monster year For Nintendo on Metacriticas demonstrated by the average ratings of the (mainly) first party games published by the Japanese company on Nintendo Switch, its flagship console.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 96

Metroid Prime Remastered – 94

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 92

Xenoblade 3: Future Redeemed – 92

Pikmin 4 – 87

Super Mario RPG – 84

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – 82

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – 81

Fire Emblem Engage – 80

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 79

WarioWare: Move It! – 75

Detective Pikachu: The Return – 66

Everybody 1-2-Switch! – 56

Net of a couple of “mystery” titles for the famous vote aggregator, in this case Detective Pikachu: The Return and Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Nintendo managed to express a incredible quality with its releases for Switch.

While waiting for news on Nintendo Switch 2, in short, during the year that is about to end the company has managed to enrich an already unassailable catalogueundoubtedly among the best ever.