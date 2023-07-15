The daughter of a former friend of President Vladimir Putin passed away suddenly this week, coinciding with a series of mysterious deaths that have shaken the Russian elite in recent times.

Natalia Bochkareva44, died after reporting feeling unwell the day before at his apartment in Moscow’s Presnensky district, the concierge said, the British newspaper reported. the sun. She was the daughter of the late former regional governor Vasily Bochkarev.

She was found by the building’s concierge, who called the police to report that she was not answering the door.

Agents went to the property in the exclusive Presnensky district on July 11, forced open the front door and, once inside, found Natalia’s already lifeless body.

No signs of violent death were found. According to preliminary reports, Natalia suffered from heart problems. However, the cause of his death has not yet been determined..

His father, Vasily Bochkarevruled the Penza region from 1998 to 2015. A year after leaving office, the 67-year-old, a member of Putin’s United Russia party, died of lung cancer.

It is known that Natalia was in charge of the family businesses of wood processing and bakery after the death of her father.

Two years ago, she had made headlines after becoming the victim of a scam.. Over the course of two months, Natalia had sent nearly $180,000 to a self-proclaimed fortune teller to remove a “curse” that was supposedly haunting her..

He Daily Mail He claimed that after receiving the money, the person disappeared. The police ended up getting involved in the case.

other deaths



The deaths of other allies of the Russian government have also mobilized local police in recent months. In January, for example, the politician and lawyer Magomed Abdulayev, close to former President Dmitry Medvedev, died after being run over in Makhachkala at the age of 61. In September 2022, oil magnate Ravil Maganov fell from the sixth floor of a Moscow hospital.

Last month, Russian police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the 11th death of a female executive in a year. Kristina Baikova, vice president of Loko-Bank, fell from the eleventh floor of a building in Moscow on June 23..

Vladimir Putin during his speech at the SCO summit. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KOZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Earlier this month, a Russian chief prosecutor was found dead in a river, but apparently “did not drown.” Andrey Fomin was participating in a swimming event in the Volga River, the longest river in Europe, when he suddenly died meters from the shoreline.

Last week another Putin ally, 47, died suddenly of unexplained causes. Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus, passed away mysteriously, but his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

